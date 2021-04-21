Arlington Partners LLC Sells 1,130 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Arlington Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 29.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,864.1% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 266,292,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 265,642,111 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,850,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,712,000 after acquiring an additional 151,491 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,698,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,832,000 after acquiring an additional 457,153 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,327,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,465,000 after acquiring an additional 208,903 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,755,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,931,000 after acquiring an additional 239,948 shares during the period.

Shares of VOO traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $381.37. The stock had a trading volume of 281,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,983,301. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $250.00 and a 12 month high of $384.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $365.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $343.77.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

