Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.85

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.85 and traded as high as $2.95. Armanino Foods of Distinction shares last traded at $2.95, with a volume of 295 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $94.59 million, a PE ratio of 42.14 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.54.

Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.60 million during the quarter. Armanino Foods of Distinction had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 7.43%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Armanino Foods of Distinction’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%.

About Armanino Foods of Distinction

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc produces and markets frozen and refrigerated food products in the United States. The company's frozen products comprise pesto sauces, stuffed pastas, and pasta sheets, as well as Italian pastas and cooked meat products. It also offers cooked beef and turkey meatballs, and cheese shakers; and cooked and uncooked frozen stuffed pastas include meat, butternut squash, cheese ravioli and jumbo cheese, and jumbo mushroom ravioli; jumbo cheese/spinach green dough ravioli; cheese ravioli; meat filled, tri-color cheese, and cheese tortellini; and tri-color cheese and cheese capelletti, manicotti, and stuffed shells.

