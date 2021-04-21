ARMOR (ARMOR) One Day Volume Tops $2.64 Million

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 21st. ARMOR has a total market cap of $25.95 million and approximately $2.64 million worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ARMOR has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ARMOR coin can now be bought for approximately $1.26 or 0.00002318 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.87 or 0.00062325 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $149.53 or 0.00275121 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004433 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $557.95 or 0.01026581 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00024590 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $356.82 or 0.00656509 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,265.91 or 0.99844023 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ARMOR’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,597,138 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARMOR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ARMOR using one of the exchanges listed above.

