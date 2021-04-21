Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Stock Position Cut by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,230 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,470 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned 0.16% of Arrow Electronics worth $13,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

In related news, CMO Wei Victor Alejandro Gao sold 8,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $891,689.64. Also, CEO Michael J. Long sold 97,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.34, for a total value of $10,049,711.66. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 260,096 shares of company stock worth $27,040,958. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ARW traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.60. 4,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,507. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.47 and a fifty-two week high of $118.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.72 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 1.67%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Citigroup increased their price target on Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.89.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.