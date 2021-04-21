Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Price Target Raised to $155.00

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 13.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AJG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $123.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.53.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $136.26 on Wednesday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $73.66 and a one year high of $137.44. The firm has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.31 and its 200-day moving average is $118.73.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David S. Johnson sold 420 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total value of $52,088.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,694,750.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $50,797.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,347,482.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,191 shares of company stock valued at $847,537. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 410.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

