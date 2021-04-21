Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 48.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,250 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Arvinas worth $4,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Arvinas by 2,049.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 25,736 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Arvinas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Arvinas by 178.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Arvinas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arvinas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ian Taylor sold 894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $69,240.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,160,295.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ronald Peck sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.35, for a total transaction of $1,547,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,021.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 142,189 shares of company stock valued at $10,845,877. 10.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arvinas stock opened at $61.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.18 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.75. Arvinas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.68 and a 12-month high of $92.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.21). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 403.77% and a negative return on equity of 46.99%. The company had revenue of $2.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arvinas, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Arvinas from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Arvinas from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

