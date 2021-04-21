Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 35.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,629 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.28% of Arvinas worth $11,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARVN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 167.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,245,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,654 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,815,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,142,000 after purchasing an additional 497,210 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,787,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,800,000 after purchasing an additional 439,058 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Arvinas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,907,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Arvinas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,636,000. 75.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARVN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Arvinas from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Arvinas from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

ARVN opened at $61.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.18 and a beta of 2.14. Arvinas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.68 and a 52 week high of $92.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.75.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $2.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 403.77% and a negative return on equity of 46.99%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arvinas, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 2,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $172,016.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,428,401.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Taylor sold 894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $69,240.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,160,295.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 142,189 shares of company stock worth $10,845,877. 10.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.