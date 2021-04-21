Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 35.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,629 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.28% of Arvinas worth $11,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARVN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 167.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,245,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,654 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,815,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,142,000 after purchasing an additional 497,210 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,787,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,800,000 after purchasing an additional 439,058 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Arvinas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,907,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Arvinas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,636,000. 75.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARVN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Arvinas from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Arvinas from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.
Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $2.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 403.77% and a negative return on equity of 46.99%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arvinas, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 2,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $172,016.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,428,401.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Taylor sold 894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $69,240.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,160,295.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 142,189 shares of company stock worth $10,845,877. 10.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Arvinas
Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.
