Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Now Covered by Analysts at Truist

Research analysts at Truist initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Truist’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 142.29% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Arvinas from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Arvinas from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.46.

Shares of ARVN opened at $61.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -24.18 and a beta of 2.14. Arvinas has a 1 year low of $19.68 and a 1 year high of $92.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 6.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.75.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $2.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 46.99% and a negative net margin of 403.77%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arvinas will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arvinas news, insider Ian Taylor sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total value of $1,670,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,645 shares in the company, valued at $6,924,522.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total transaction of $3,466,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 860,000 shares in the company, valued at $67,759,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,189 shares of company stock worth $10,845,877 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Arvinas by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 178.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

