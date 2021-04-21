Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Northern Trust Capital Markets

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2021


Equities researchers at Northern Trust Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ARVN. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Arvinas from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Arvinas from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arvinas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.43.

Arvinas stock traded up $4.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.11. 6,880 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,343. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 2.14. Arvinas has a fifty-two week low of $19.68 and a fifty-two week high of $92.77.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $2.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 403.77% and a negative return on equity of 46.99%. Analysts anticipate that Arvinas will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ian Taylor sold 894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $69,240.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,160,295.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total value of $3,466,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 860,000 shares in the company, valued at $67,759,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,189 shares of company stock valued at $10,845,877 over the last three months. 10.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Arvinas by 178.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Arvinas during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arvinas during the fourth quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Arvinas during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

Analyst Recommendations for Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN)

