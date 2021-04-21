Aryacoin Reaches Market Cap of $8.89 Million (AYA)

Aryacoin (CURRENCY:AYA) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. Aryacoin has a market cap of $8.89 million and $96,987.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aryacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0554 or 0.00000103 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Aryacoin has traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00009899 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000433 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000012 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 33.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000034 BTC.

888tron (888) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Aryacoin Coin Profile

Aryacoin (AYA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2019. Aryacoin’s total supply is 200,459,554 coins and its circulating supply is 160,459,559 coins. Aryacoin’s official website is aryacoin.io . Aryacoin’s official Twitter account is @AryacoinAYA

According to CryptoCompare, “Aryacoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorthim. “

Buying and Selling Aryacoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aryacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aryacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aryacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

