AscendEX (BitMax) Token (BTMX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.32 Billion

AscendEX (BitMax) Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded down 25.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. One AscendEX (BitMax) Token coin can currently be bought for about $2.00 or 0.00003550 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, AscendEX (BitMax) Token has traded 15.5% higher against the dollar. AscendEX (BitMax) Token has a total market cap of $1.32 billion and $40.14 million worth of AscendEX (BitMax) Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.69 or 0.00068422 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00020984 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000361 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.06 or 0.00094514 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.40 or 0.00683361 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00048984 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,051.26 or 0.07355140 BTC.

AscendEX (BitMax) Token Profile

AscendEX (BitMax) Token is a coin. It launched on November 10th, 2018. AscendEX (BitMax) Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. AscendEX (BitMax) Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling AscendEX (BitMax) Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AscendEX (BitMax) Token directly using US dollars.

