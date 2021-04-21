Asch Reaches Market Cap of $2.34 Million (XAS)

Asch (CURRENCY:XAS) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 21st. One Asch coin can now be purchased for $0.0251 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges. Asch has a total market capitalization of $2.34 million and $10,056.00 worth of Asch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Asch has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.87 or 0.00062325 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.53 or 0.00275121 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004433 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $557.95 or 0.01026581 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00024590 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $356.82 or 0.00656509 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,265.91 or 0.99844023 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Asch Profile

Asch’s launch date was September 14th, 2017. Asch’s total supply is 114,855,331 coins and its circulating supply is 93,355,331 coins. Asch’s official message board is bbs.asch.io . The Reddit community for Asch is /r/Asch_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Asch’s official Twitter account is @Asch_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here . Asch’s official website is www.asch.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Asch is a blockchain-based platform where developers can create and deploy decentralized applications. Although it is based on an Ethereum-like model, Asch is designed to make developers' life much easier: adopting JavaScript as a development language or supporting DBMS to store the transaction data. “

Asch Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Asch should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Asch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

