ASGN (ASGN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect ASGN to post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.16. ASGN had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect ASGN to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:ASGN opened at $105.27 on Wednesday. ASGN has a 1 year low of $36.07 and a 1 year high of $109.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.43.

In related news, insider Randolph C. Blazer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.03, for a total transaction of $930,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,942 shares in the company, valued at $8,460,334.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jonathan S. Holman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total value of $97,310.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,621.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ASGN shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on ASGN from $72.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist raised their price objective on ASGN from $80.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, engineering staffing, and consulting services to Fortune 1000 and mid-market commercial clients.

