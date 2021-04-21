Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $265.34

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $265.34 and last traded at $265.14, with a volume of 3617 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $258.05.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ASHTY. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday. Redburn Partners began coverage on Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.00.

The stock has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.84.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter. Ashtead Group had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 13.37%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ashtead Group plc will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

