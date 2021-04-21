ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €620.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

ASML (EPA:ASML) has been given a €620.00 ($729.41) target price by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ASML. Berenberg Bank set a €540.00 ($635.29) target price on ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €630.00 ($741.18) target price on ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €590.00 ($694.12) target price on ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €445.00 ($523.53) target price on ASML and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €518.00 ($609.41) target price on ASML and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. ASML has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €509.70 ($599.65).

