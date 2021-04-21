ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Gap Up to $616.94

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $616.94, but opened at $638.00. ASML shares last traded at $638.95, with a volume of 11,242 shares.

ASML has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $707.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Cowen raised shares of ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ASML from $524.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $605.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $588.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $501.91. The company has a market capitalization of $268.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.01, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.18. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a $1.8864 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.4%. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.40%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 216.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,440,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $702,557,000 after purchasing an additional 985,753 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ASML by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 880,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $429,556,000 after buying an additional 380,581 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,855,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,880,258,000 after acquiring an additional 206,103 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,532,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in ASML by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,890,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,304,856,000 after buying an additional 117,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

