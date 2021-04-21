Aspen Technology (AZPN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Aspen Technology to post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.80. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 37.15%. The firm had revenue of $223.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Aspen Technology to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Aspen Technology stock opened at $149.38 on Wednesday. Aspen Technology has a one year low of $91.15 and a one year high of $162.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $149.85 and its 200 day moving average is $138.79. The firm has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.27, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38.

AZPN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Aspen Technology from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird raised Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.86.

In other news, EVP John Hague sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total value of $83,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,902,630.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.88, for a total value of $183,025.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,364,400.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,880 shares of company stock valued at $853,816. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

