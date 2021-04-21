Aspireon Wealth Advisors Has $39 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Aspireon Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 33.5% of Aspireon Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Aspireon Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $39,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 39,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,909,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 16,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,751,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Moller Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 38,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,393,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1,060.8% in the 1st quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 8,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after buying an additional 7,733 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV stock traded up $1.68 on Wednesday, reaching $415.49. The stock had a trading volume of 148,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,370,501. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $272.92 and a 1 year high of $419.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $399.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $375.35.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.