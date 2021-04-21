Aspireon Wealth Advisors Has $7 Million Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Aspireon Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 6.0% of Aspireon Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Aspireon Wealth Advisors owned 0.05% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $7,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,103,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,328,716,000 after acquiring an additional 6,942,899 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,421,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,959,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998,093 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,294,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $519,651,000 after acquiring an additional 945,668 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,106.6% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,698,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,941,000 after buying an additional 1,783,370 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,401,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $221,041,000 after buying an additional 54,391 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ TLT traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.09. 453,349 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,231,325. The business has a 50 day moving average of $137.56 and a 200-day moving average of $150.39. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $133.19 and a 12-month high of $172.25.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.