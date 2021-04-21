Aspireon Wealth Advisors Sells 25,000 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Aspireon Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 35.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Aspireon Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Aspireon Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 695,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,134,000 after acquiring an additional 26,242 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 54,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after acquiring an additional 6,976 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 97,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after acquiring an additional 5,104 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at about $783,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 410,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,586,000 after acquiring an additional 7,524 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

BATS:IEFA traded down $1.35 on Wednesday, reaching $74.01. 8,295,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.68. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.