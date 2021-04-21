Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.75.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ASB shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

In related news, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del sold 10,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $227,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,657.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip B. Flynn sold 139,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $2,804,722.29. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 155,597 shares of company stock valued at $3,145,126. 2.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASB. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Associated Banc during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Associated Banc in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Associated Banc in the third quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Associated Banc in the third quarter valued at about $165,000. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Associated Banc stock opened at $20.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.07. Associated Banc has a 1 year low of $11.13 and a 1 year high of $23.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $273.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.82 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 20.66%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Associated Banc will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 36.55%.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Read More: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.