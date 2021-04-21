Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AVIR) Lock-Up Period Will End on April 28th

Atea Pharmaceuticals’ (NASDAQ:AVIR) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, April 28th. Atea Pharmaceuticals had issued 12,500,000 shares in its public offering on October 30th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $24.00. After the end of Atea Pharmaceuticals’ lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Shares of AVIR opened at $42.34 on Wednesday. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $24.15 and a one year high of $94.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $352,000.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for severe viral diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent for the treatment of patients infected with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 and is under phase 3 clinical trial.

