Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) was down 7.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $38.64 and last traded at $39.08. Approximately 1,010 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 324,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.34.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AVIR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.11.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $352,000.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for severe viral diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent for the treatment of patients infected with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 and is under phase 3 clinical trial.

