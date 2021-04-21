Atheios (ATH) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $448.00

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 21st. One Atheios coin can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Atheios has a total market cap of $63,822.98 and $448.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Atheios has traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,588.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,393.70 or 0.04466835 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $258.49 or 0.00482364 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $902.78 or 0.01684657 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $377.47 or 0.00704393 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $297.02 or 0.00554272 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.45 or 0.00060553 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $237.05 or 0.00442348 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.40 or 0.00247066 BTC.

About Atheios

ATH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 43,108,061 coins and its circulating supply is 39,672,743 coins. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Atheios

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atheios should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

