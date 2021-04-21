Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Stake Lessened by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 552,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,921 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares accounts for 1.7% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $21,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AUB. People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 76,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 67.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AUB. Barclays upped their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.40.

AUB stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.99. 2,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,447. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 1-year low of $18.55 and a 1-year high of $41.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.82.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.19. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $177.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

