Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) Shares Gap Down to $38.85

Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.85, but opened at $37.40. Atlantic Union Bankshares shares last traded at $37.85, with a volume of 115 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AUB shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.40.

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.41.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.19. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $177.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.80 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $301,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:AUB)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

