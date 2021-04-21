Atlas Protocol (ATP) Price Reaches $0.0036 on Top Exchanges

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. During the last week, Atlas Protocol has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Atlas Protocol has a total market cap of $9.27 million and approximately $978,123.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atlas Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Atlas Protocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.19 or 0.00062869 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.95 or 0.00275724 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004422 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $559.64 or 0.01029036 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00024529 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $358.73 or 0.00659621 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54,240.44 or 0.99734294 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Coin Profile

Atlas Protocol launched on November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 coins. Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Atlas Protocol’s official website is atlasp.io . Atlas Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atlasp

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

Buying and Selling Atlas Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atlas Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atlas Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Atlas Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atlas Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.