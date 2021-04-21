Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) PT Raised to $120.00

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) had its price target upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.73% from the company’s current price.

ATO has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.92.

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $104.59 on Wednesday. Atmos Energy has a 52-week low of $84.59 and a 52-week high of $109.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.23. The firm has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $914.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 136.7% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

