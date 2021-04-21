ATN (ATN) Trading Down 23.9% Over Last Week

ATN (CURRENCY:ATN) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. One ATN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. ATN has a market cap of $988,400.73 and approximately $154,672.00 worth of ATN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ATN has traded 23.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.11 or 0.00068055 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00020751 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000361 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.51 or 0.00094474 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.00 or 0.00674949 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00049681 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,996.47 or 0.07329967 BTC.

ATN Coin Profile

ATN (CRYPTO:ATN) is a coin. ATN’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,302,524 coins. The Reddit community for ATN is /r/ATN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ATN’s official website is atn.io . ATN’s official Twitter account is @atn_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ATN is a global artificial intelligence API marketplace where developers, technology suppliers, and buyers come together to access and develop new and innovative forms of A.I. technology, effectively building the next generation of artificial intelligence in a trusted and collaborative environment. ATN is built on a smart-contract enabled next-generation blockchain to provide AIaaS. ATN creates an environment that gives DApps quick and secure access to A.I. capabilities and services. In order to achieve this, ATN will create and ensure the growth of a DBots/DApps ecosystem. “

ATN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

