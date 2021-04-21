Atomera (ATOM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19).

Shares of ATOM opened at $18.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.15. The company has a market capitalization of $431.47 million, a PE ratio of -23.37 and a beta of 1.91. Atomera has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13.

In other Atomera news, CEO Scott A. Bibaud sold 167,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $4,635,082.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,638,548.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CTO Robert J. Mears sold 43,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total value of $1,203,426.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 116,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,216,634.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 228,003 shares of company stock valued at $6,320,226 over the last quarter. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Atomera

Atomera Incorporated develops, commercializes, and licenses proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

