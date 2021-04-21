Atos (AEXAY) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Atos (OTCMKTS: AEXAY):
- 4/6/2021 – Atos was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 4/6/2021 – Atos was downgraded by analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co to a “buy” rating.
- 4/5/2021 – Atos was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 4/1/2021 – Atos was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 4/1/2021 – Atos was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.
Shares of OTCMKTS:AEXAY traded down $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.76. 14,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,408. Atos SE has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $19.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.91 and a 200 day moving average of $16.04.
The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 1.09%.
Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?
Receive News & Ratings for Atos SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atos SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.