Atos (AEXAY) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Atos (OTCMKTS: AEXAY):

4/6/2021 – Atos was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/6/2021 – Atos was downgraded by analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co to a “buy” rating.

4/5/2021 – Atos was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/1/2021 – Atos was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

4/1/2021 – Atos was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AEXAY traded down $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.76. 14,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,408. Atos SE has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $19.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.91 and a 200 day moving average of $16.04.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 1.09%.

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions comprising orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications, and digital workplace solutions, as well as business technology solutions for public and private sector organizations.

