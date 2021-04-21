Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.15

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) declared an annual dividend on Monday, April 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th.

AEXAY opened at $13.76 on Wednesday. Atos has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $19.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.91 and a 200-day moving average of $16.04.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Atos in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Atos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Atos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays lowered shares of Atos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Atos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions comprising orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications, and digital workplace solutions, as well as business technology solutions for public and private sector organizations.

