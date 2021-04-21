ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $29.99

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$29.99 and last traded at C$29.93, with a volume of 122461 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$28.80.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$35.00 to C$35.50 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.02, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$27.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$23.39. The company has a market cap of C$2.77 billion and a PE ratio of 49.74.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$369.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$356.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. will post 1.3900001 EPS for the current year.

In other ATS Automation Tooling Systems news, Senior Officer Stewart Mccuaig sold 26,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.09, for a total transaction of C$763,567.88.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Company Profile (TSE:ATA)

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS SUPERTRAK, a modular conveyor solution; ATS SUPERTRAK micro transport platform; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; sortimat Workliner tray handling technology solution; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system; and Illuminate, a factory floor management system.

