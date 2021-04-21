AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,585 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,493 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises about 0.9% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the period. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.82.

Shares of T stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.11. 629,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,896,133. The firm has a market cap of $214.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $33.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.94 and a 200 day moving average of $29.01.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.