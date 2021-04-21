AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) Hits New 1-Year High at $10.88

AU Optronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUOTY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.88 and last traded at $10.86, with a volume of 1066958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AU Optronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.45. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 1.30.

AU Optronics Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays (TFT-LCDs) and other flat panel displays. The company operates in two segments, Display and Energy. The Display segment designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and markets flat panel displays for use in televisions, monitors, mobile PCs and devices, automobiles, industrial PCs, automated teller machines, point of sale terminals, pachinko machines, medical equipment, etc.

