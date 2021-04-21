AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,679 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.17% of AudioCodes worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in AudioCodes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in AudioCodes during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its holdings in AudioCodes by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 602,885 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,609,000 after buying an additional 295,608 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AudioCodes in the 4th quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,084,166 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,840,000 after acquiring an additional 24,096 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. AudioCodes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.86.

NASDAQ AUDC opened at $29.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.52. The stock has a market cap of $982.29 million, a PE ratio of 99.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.53. AudioCodes Ltd. has a twelve month low of $21.33 and a twelve month high of $44.94.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $58.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.89 million. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 4.95%. Analysts expect that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from AudioCodes’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, managed IP phones, residential gateways, media servers, mobile communications solutions, value added applications, life cycle management solutions, professional services, and survivable branch appliances; device manager; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; and VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments.

