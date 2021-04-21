Audius Price Down 25.2% Over Last Week (AUDIO)

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. One Audius coin can currently be bought for about $1.88 or 0.00003350 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Audius has traded down 25.2% against the US dollar. Audius has a market capitalization of $225.82 million and approximately $28.04 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Audius alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.19 or 0.00067973 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00020534 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000356 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.35 or 0.00094960 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $371.09 or 0.00660566 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00050399 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,804.35 or 0.06771993 BTC.

About Audius

Audius (CRYPTO:AUDIO) is a coin. Its launch date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 coins. The official website for Audius is audius.co . The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com . The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius . Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

Audius Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Audius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Audius and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.