Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Has $5.87 Million Position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 76.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,332 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF comprises about 6.4% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. owned about 0.08% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $5,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EWY traded down $1.11 on Wednesday, reaching $92.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,008,159. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1-year low of $48.11 and a 1-year high of $96.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.51.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.