Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Reduces Stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. decreased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,850 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,643 shares during the period. Guidewire Software accounts for 1.7% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 140.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 159.8% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Shares of Guidewire Software stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.87. 4,966 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644,499. The company has a quick ratio of 7.27, a current ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -265.59 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.99 and its 200-day moving average is $114.70. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.66 and a 52 week high of $134.21.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $180.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.28 million. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 1,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total transaction of $189,338.97. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,077,497.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marcus Ryu sold 5,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.94, for a total value of $537,529.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,362,867.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,312 shares of company stock worth $2,008,962. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GWRE shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.40.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

Read More: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.