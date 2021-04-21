Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Sells 3,118 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. decreased its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,118 shares during the period. Equity Residential accounts for 2.6% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $2,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQR. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 31.9% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Motco lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 4,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 4,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.77. The stock had a trading volume of 5,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,532,236. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.25. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $45.42 and a 1-year high of $76.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $613.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 69.05%.

In other Equity Residential news, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $25,039.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $729,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EQR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist lowered Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Equity Residential from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI raised Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Equity Residential has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.24.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

