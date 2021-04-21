Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Sells 4,533 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. lessened its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,533 shares during the quarter. Arch Capital Group accounts for approximately 1.7% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACGL. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 64,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 18,206 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $777,000. King Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,274,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,776,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,085,000 after purchasing an additional 774,458 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.54. 3,734 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,737,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $20.93 and a fifty-two week high of $40.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.31 and its 200-day moving average is $34.76.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.18. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACGL. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.10.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

