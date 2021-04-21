Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Sells 4,817 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. reduced its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,817 shares during the quarter. UDR accounts for about 2.3% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in UDR were worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in UDR in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in UDR in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in UDR in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in UDR in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in UDR in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

UDR has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on UDR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded UDR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler raised UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on UDR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UDR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.58.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $1,821,200.00. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 10,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $444,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,001,434.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

UDR stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.32. 8,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,861,070. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 104.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77. UDR, Inc. has a one year low of $29.34 and a one year high of $46.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.40). UDR had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $302.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.3625 dividend. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.71%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

