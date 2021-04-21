Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Trims Stock Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. lessened its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,367 shares during the period. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF comprises about 4.2% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $3,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

IBB stock traded up $1.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.31. 59,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,350,216. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $151.83 and its 200 day moving average is $153.50. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $119.65 and a twelve month high of $174.04.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.