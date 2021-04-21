Aurubis (ETR:NDA) Given a €71.30 Price Target at Warburg Research

Aurubis (ETR:NDA) has been assigned a €71.30 ($83.88) target price by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.71% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Aurubis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on Aurubis and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on Aurubis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on Aurubis and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €68.76 ($80.89).

Shares of ETR NDA opened at €70.80 ($83.29) on Wednesday. Aurubis has a twelve month low of €42.83 ($50.39) and a twelve month high of €74.64 ($87.81). The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €70.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of €65.62.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

