AusNet Services (OTCMKTS:SAUNF) Shares Down 0.7%

AusNet Services Ltd (OTCMKTS:SAUNF) shares dropped 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.42 and last traded at $1.42. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 18,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.43.

SAUNF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of AusNet Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of AusNet Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

Get AusNet Services alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.41.

AusNet Services Ltd owns and operates an electricity transmission network in Australia. It operates through Electricity Distribution, Gas Distribution, Electricity Transmission, and Mondo segments. The Electricity Distribution segment carries electricity from the high voltage transmission network to end users, including metering.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for AusNet Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AusNet Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.