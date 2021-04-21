Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

ATDRY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Auto Trader Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of Auto Trader Group stock opened at $2.04 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.96. Auto Trader Group has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $2.17.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

