Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

ATDRY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Auto Trader Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of Auto Trader Group stock opened at $2.04 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.96. Auto Trader Group has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $2.17.

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

