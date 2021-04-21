Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Shares Bought by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,296 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $3,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Autoliv by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 4,115 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 25,062 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 101,557 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,353,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,531 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Autoliv stock opened at $94.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.77 and a beta of 1.91. Autoliv, Inc. has a one year low of $52.93 and a one year high of $99.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.94.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Cheng sold 318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $29,062.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,240.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $98,737.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,080 shares in the company, valued at $197,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

ALV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Autoliv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Autoliv from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. SEB Equity Research lowered Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Autoliv to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Autoliv from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autoliv currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.18.

Autoliv Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV).

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.