AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Price Target Raised to $100.00

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) had its target price lifted by analysts at Truist Securities from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AutoNation from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoNation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.56.

Get AutoNation alerts:

NYSE AN traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $94.48. The company had a trading volume of 8,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.98. AutoNation has a 1-year low of $28.79 and a 1-year high of $99.78. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.03 and a 200-day moving average of $73.47.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AutoNation will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,271,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 101,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.28, for a total transaction of $7,926,945.92. In the last quarter, insiders sold 190,463 shares of company stock worth $15,322,523. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 275.9% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in AutoNation by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.