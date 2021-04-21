Autonio Price Down 17.1% Over Last 7 Days (NIOX)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. Autonio has a market capitalization of $22.51 million and approximately $746,941.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Autonio coin can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000487 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Autonio has traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.92 or 0.00062168 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $154.83 or 0.00275603 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004345 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.02 or 0.01023578 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00024892 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.40 or 0.00662903 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,973.42 or 0.99636317 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Autonio Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,323,050 coins. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . The official website for Autonio is auton.io

Autonio Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

