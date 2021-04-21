AutoZone, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $19.03 Per Share (NYSE:AZO)

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AutoZone in a report issued on Monday, April 19th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $19.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $17.26.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $12.39 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,505.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price target on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Bank of America lowered AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1,390.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,417.09.

NYSE:AZO opened at $1,514.11 on Wednesday. AutoZone has a fifty-two week low of $973.06 and a fifty-two week high of $1,524.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,354.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,220.49. The company has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in AutoZone by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 894,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,706,000 after acquiring an additional 182,966 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 752,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,208,000 after acquiring an additional 34,111 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 701,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,130,000 after acquiring an additional 20,233 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 607,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,822,000 after purchasing an additional 54,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 550,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,247,000 after purchasing an additional 164,933 shares during the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AutoZone news, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 3,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,191.16, for a total transaction of $3,644,949.60. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,250.02, for a total value of $14,062,725.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,347 shares of company stock worth $35,962,493. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

